Wale Previews Nixed Kanye West Album About Nothing Record [VIDEO]

Wale’s upcoming project, The Album About Nothing, is stamped, sealed and ready for delivery. Alas, there was a Kanye West collaboration that was left on the cutting room floor.

Doing a recent Snapchat #WaleEBM Friday night fan session, the MMG rapper gave fans a sneak peek of the unreleased track which features Yeezy on hook and doing a bit of rapping. Over a mellow backdrop, Kanye is heard crooning “you was just alright…Okaaaay” in Auto-Tune. The record marks the first time the two heavyweight artists have every collaborated on a track but it appears fans will have to wait for the Soundcloud premiere to witness it in full.

In a day and age when release dates are growing increasingly extinct, Wale’s The Album About Nothing is still slated to drop on March 31, 2015 through Maybach Music Group and Atlantic Records.

Listen to the never-heard-before Kanye West collaboration down below.

H/T: Hypetrak

—

Photo: Instagram/Wale