Stream Gucci Mane’s 3 New Albums: Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner [LISTEN]

To Gucci Mane, you rappers look like food, even from behind bars. Take that as you please, as the 1017 Brick Squad founder releases a trio of albums–Breakfast, Lunch, and of course (no pun intended) Dinner.

Mind you, Guwop has given fans tons of music to enjoy since he’s been in the pen. Needless to say that these projects are simply a bonus.

Breakfast, an 11-song package, features guests ILOVEMAKONNEN, Young Scooter, Verse Simmonds, and Sonny BSM, while Lunch, the most laden with rappers not named Gucci, touts verses from Quavo of Migos, Waka Flocka Flame, Trinidad Jame$, Sy Ari Da Kid, and more. Dinner makes the cypher complete with Chief Keef and Fredo Santana, and Andy Milonokis.

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner can be copped on iTunes. Stream all three in flu below.

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Photo: Cam Kirk