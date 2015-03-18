Petitioners Attempting To Get Kanye West Booted From Headlining Glastonbury

Seven years after the Jay Z/Noel Gallagher Glastonbury debacle, Kanye West is realizing he made it to the bigtime as there is currently a petition to get him booted from his headlining spot this coming June.

Reports Billboard:

According to a Change.org petition signed by more than 21,000 people (as of Tuesday afternoon), it’s because “Kanye West is an insult to music fans all over the world” and not “deserving.”

Why isn’t Kanye good enough for Glastonbury? The reason, of course, is rock elitism. “Cancel Kanye West’s slot and get a rock band,” the petition demands, adding, “We spend hundreds of pounds to attend glasto, and by doing so, expect a certain level of entertainment.” For the record, Foo Fighters are headlining Friday night’s Glastonbury lineup.

It’s hard to imagine an American rock-fest audience having the same existential panic over the prospect of having to watch a rapper one evening, but apparently things are different for the Glastonbury faithful.

It is, however, worth noting that anyone on the Internet can sign this petition, regardless of whether they’re going to Glastonbury or even live in the U.K. So these 21,000-and-counting signatures don’t exclusively come from Glastonbury fest-goers.