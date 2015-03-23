Stream Earl Sweatshirt’s I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside Album [LISTEN]

The new Earl Sweatshirt album is finally here. The long-form title is I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside: An Album By Earl Sweatshirt, and it’s a 30-minute listen.

Earl announced the project just last week, and in the same breath premiered the lead single “Grief.” Like the aforementioned track, the Los Angeles native produced all of his latest material.

As rumored and essentially confirmed by Tyler, The Creator, Odd Future as we knew it may be a thing of the past. Earl spits numerous bars about untrustworthy friends that all but say this is true. That sad, no OF members appear on the LP; Vince Staples, Wiki of RATKING, and Da$h are the only guests.

Stream I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside below. Cop it here.

Photo: YouTube