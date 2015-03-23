Stream Action Bronson’s Mr. Wonderful Album [LISTEN]

Rap fans received two highly anticipated albums today. One coming from Earl Sweatshirt, and the other being Action Bronson’s long-awaited major label LP Mr. Wonderful.

The latter is 13 tracks deep, including previous releases like “Easy Rider,” “Baby Blue,” “Actin Crazy,” and “Terry.” Bronsolino receives production from frequent collaborators like The Alchemist, Party Supplies, and Statik Selektah, as well as Mark Ronson, Noah “40” Shebib, 88-Keys, and Oh No.

Guests include the rapper’s right hand man Big Body Bes (who doesn’t rap), Chance The Rapper (who raps, well) and another longtime friend, Meyhem Lauren.

Stream Bronson’s Mr. Wonderful below. Cop it via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram