Wired 25: The Best Female Rappers Of All Time…As Of March 2015 [Photos]

It has been a long time coming but with all the platinum plaques and mounting accolades, female rappers have finally earned enough clout to be known for emceeing more than their estrogen.

To close out Women’s Appreciation Month, Hip-Hop Wired has compiled the best female rappers of all time, as of now.

Give us your feedback in the comment section.

—

Photo: Chris Connor/WENN

25. Gangsta Boo

Claim To Fame: Competing heavily with her Three 6 Mafia brothers.

Best Project: Enquiring Minds (1998)

24. Sha Rock

Claim To Fame: Being a member of the first Hip-Hop group from the culture’s birthplace to get a record deal, who in turn, and became the first rap group to perform live on a national television broadcast.

Best Song: “That’s the Joint” (1981) (As a member of the Funky Four Plus One)

23. Rapsody

Claim To Fame: Lyrically standing out on the Internet without thirst trapping.

Best Project: The Idea of Beautiful (2012)

22. Roxanne Shanté

Claim To Fame: Setting off the Roxanne Wars.

Best Project: Bad Sister (1989)

21. Monie Love

Claim To Fame: Empowering women on the hit “Ladies First.”

Best Project: Down to Earth (1990)

20. Yo-Yo

Claim To Fame: Outmanning Ice Cube on Amerikkka’s Most Wanted.

Best Project: Make Way for the Motherlode (1991)

19. MC Trouble (RIP)

Claim To Fame: Being the first female rapper signed to Motown.

Best Project: Gotta Get a Grip (1991)

18. The Lady Of Rage

Claim To Fame: Being stranded on Death Row…Records.

Best Project: Necessary Roughness (1997)

17. Trina

Claim To Fame: Successfully winning with the cliché for a female rapper.

Best Project: Still Da Baddest (2008)

16. Remy Ma

Claim To Fame: Giving Terror Squad opponents a new reason to be afraid.

Best Project: There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story (2006)

15. Left Eye (RIP)

Claim To Fame: Being TLC’s connection to the streets.

Best Project: CrazySexyCool (1994) (as a member of TLC).

14. Mia X

Claim To Fame: Being bout it bout it to command Master P’s tank.

Best Project: Mama Drama (1998)

13. Jean Grae

Claim To Fame: Having uncanny lyricism within post Native Tongues posses.

Best Project: Jeanius (2008)

12. Bahamadia

Claim To Fame: Killing the competition softly.

Best Project: Kollage (1996)

11. Eve

Claim To Fame: Being the pitbull in a skirt for the Ruff Ryders.

Best Project: Ruff Ryder’s First Lady (1999)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »