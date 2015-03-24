Drake To Curate Music For Sotheby’s Upcoming Black Art Exhibit

Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Department has announced a partnership with Drake, who will use his musical expertise to add to the aesthetic of an upcoming exhibit featuring work from Black artists.

The exhibit will run in New York City from April 28 to June 12. Featuring roughly 20 works by artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Rashid Johnson, Nick Cave, Glenn Ligon, Kara Walker, and Wangechi Mutu, it will be Drake’s responsibility to curate songs to accompany each piece, The New York Times reports.

The partnership is an extension of Sotheby’s private direct sales initiative, which allows prospective buyers and sellers to avoid the stress of bidding wars and public auctions in a comfortable environment.

Drake has taken a pro bono role. Sotheby’s calls the OVO rapper one of today’s “foremost cultural tastemakers,” and hopes that his star power will increase sales.

—

Photo: Instagram