Iggy Azalea Reveals She Got Breast Implants [PHOTOS]

In a new interview with Vogue, Iggy Azalea let it be known that she “fancied” getting a new chest her entire life, and she actually made it happen her just a few months ago.

The Australian rapper has nestled into a new pair of breast implants which she tells the magazine she got inserted sometime in December.

“I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life,” she revealed. Somewhere in between always having to perform in lingerie with wiring and sew padding into her stage costumes, Iggy decided it was time to make her life-long dream a reality.

As for her young female fans, the decision to disclose her surgery was a bit of a tough one. Especially with so many girls feeling insecure about their bodies (or not). “But then,” she says, “I decided I wasn’t into secret-keeping.”