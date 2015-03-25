Physical Copies Of Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s To Late To Feature New Tracks

Drake’s nearly-platinum selling mixtape, If You’re Reading This It’s To Late, has sold 770K since it released in February. That number should only increase, according to Hits Daily Double.

It’s been reported that physical copies of Drizzy’s surprise project will be printed and distributed to retailers on April 21. To give fans more incentive to purchase, this version will don two bonus tracks–the previously released “How About Now” and an unreleased cut called “My Side.”

In the meantime, plenty of listeners are riding around with their “woes,” unapologetically.

—

Photo: Instagram