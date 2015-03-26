Action Bronson Performs w/ Chance The Rapper On Letterman [VIDEO]

Action Bronson admittedly says that his Chance The Rapper-assisted record “Baby Blue” is his best chance of having a successful radio show. That said, it was only logical that the duo perform the cut on Late Show With David Letterman Wednesday night (March 25).

The live band, including The Social Experiment’s own Donnie Trumpet, gave the record a nice touch, as Bronsolino and Chance showed their chemistry on stage.

Peep the performance below, and more importantly, be cure to cop Bronson’s Mr. Wonderful.

—

Photo: YouTube