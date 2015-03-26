Kendrick Lamar Shoots “King Kunta” Video At The Compton Swap Meet

We usually pass on the music video previews and behind the scenes previews, but Kendrick Lamar is a worthy exception. Yesterday (March 26), the Compton rapper shot the video for “King Kunta” off his critically acclaimed and no. 1 album To Pimp A Butterfly.

It went down at the Compton Fashion Center aka The Compton Swap Meet.

Looks like ‘King Kunta” is the album’s next proper single. Peep photos and video of the scene below and on the following pages.

[H/T Miss Info]

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »