Bodega Bamz Collabs w/ Flatbush Zombies On “Bring Em Out” | 3.26.15 Wired Tracks [LISTEN]

Tan Boys representative Bodega Bamz keeps it all in his New York City family on his new track “Bring Em Out,” featuring Flatbush Zombies.

The Harlem-Brooklyn connection are frontrunners in the new pool of rising artists, and assert their dominance with sharp verses on the V’Don-produced cut.

“Bring Em Out” is the highlighted cut in today’s Wired Tracks. Find it below alongside material from Kurupt, Boosie Badazz, Maffew Ragazino, and more.

Boosie Badazz – “Black Rain”

Raz Fresco ft. Raekwon – “Influenza”

https://soundcloud.com/azadright/if-i-die-ft-harryhudson-prod-by-hucci

Azad Right ft. Harry Hudson – “If I Die”

Kurupt ft. Roscoe – “Shuv It”

https://soundcloud.com/maffewragazino/abu-dhabi-produced-by-alist-fame-x-wisponer-for-ghm

Maffew Ragazino – “Abu Dhabi”