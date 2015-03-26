Bodega Bamz Collabs w/ Flatbush Zombies On “Bring Em Out” | 3.26.15 Wired Tracks [LISTEN]

Tan Boys representative Bodega Bamz keeps it all in his New York City family on his new track “Bring Em Out,” featuring Flatbush Zombies.
The Harlem-Brooklyn connection are frontrunners in the new pool of rising artists, and assert their dominance with sharp verses on the V’Don-produced cut.
“Bring Em Out” is the highlighted cut in today’s Wired Tracks. Find it below alongside material from Kurupt, Boosie Badazz, Maffew Ragazino, and more.
—
Photo:
—
Boosie Badazz – “Black Rain”
Raz Fresco ft. Raekwon – “Influenza”
https://soundcloud.com/azadright/if-i-die-ft-harryhudson-prod-by-hucci
Azad Right ft. Harry Hudson – “If I Die”
Kurupt ft. Roscoe – “Shuv It”
https://soundcloud.com/maffewragazino/abu-dhabi-produced-by-alist-fame-x-wisponer-for-ghm
Maffew Ragazino – “Abu Dhabi”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED