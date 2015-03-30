Juvenile Blesses Fans With Mardi Gras 2 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

New Orleans-bred rap veteran Juvenile delivers his latest full-length release, a mixtape titled Mardi Gras 2.

As discussed during an exclusive sit down with Hip-Hop Wired, the project is a compilation tape featuring Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Future, Skip of UTP, Lil Cali, and many more. Zaytoven, DJ Spin, Cassius J, and Mike Maven are among the long list of producers.

Stream and download Juvie The Great’s Mardi Gras 2 below.

DOWNLOAD: Juvenile – Mardi Gras 2

Photo: Instagram