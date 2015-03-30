CLOSE
HomeNews

Juvenile Blesses Fans With Mardi Gras 2 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

New Orleans-bred rap veteran Juvenile delivers his latest full-length release, a mixtape titled Mardi Gras 2.

As discussed during an exclusive sit down with Hip-Hop Wired, the project is a compilation tape featuring Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Future, Skip of UTP, Lil Cali, and many more. Zaytoven, DJ Spin, Cassius J, and Mike Maven are among the long list of producers.

Stream and download Juvie The Great’s Mardi Gras 2 below.

Juvenile_Mardi_Gras_2-front-large

DOWNLOAD: Juvenile – Mardi Gras 2

Photo: Instagram

rich gang , YMCMB

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close