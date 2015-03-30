Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Connect On “Uber Driver” [LISTEN]

Rappers and more importantly close friends Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y have a storied history of synergetic collaborations. And they’ll add another to the fold with a joint release called #2009.

The details surrounding the project remain unclear, but the duo whet appetites with new Sledgren-produced track called “Uber Driver.”

Khalifa and Spitta are two of the best when it comes to spitting braggadocios, stoner rhymes, which are essential ingredients on this record. With spring here, and summer just around the corner, we appreciate any music that upholds the season’s vibes.

Stream “Uber Driver” below.

—

Photo: Instagram