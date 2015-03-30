Jay Z Drops TIDAL Relaunch Promo, Illuminati Conspiracy Theorists Foam At The Mouth [VIDEO]

Jay Z is re-launching TIDAL, the high-definition music service he recently acquired, tonight at 5 pm ET. A promo for the service features Hova having a board meeting with the like of Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West on hand, and Usher, Alicia Keys and others checking in via video conference.

The same people seen in the clip began tweeting with the #TIDALforALL hashtag last night, which has been trending every since. Let the Jay Z is in the Illuminati rumors begin, again.

Hova is entering a crowded field with Spotify as his biggest competitor and Apple stepping into the fold after teaming with Beats Music.

