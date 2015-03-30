The Internet Already Making A Mockery Out Of Jay Z’s Tidal [Photos]

At this point, everyone should know that nothing is sacred on the Internet. Including the Jay Z Tidal wave explosion of the new and improved music streaming service.

To quickly backtrack, the relaunch of the dormant music service is occurring today, March 30, and the news was accompanied by a star-studded video that quickly went viral to promote it.

Of course, the potential business boom even made Hova fire off a rare tweet, “The Tides They Are-A Changing” #TIDALforALL.” Kanye West, Coldplay, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and of course Beyoncé also chimed in on Twitter to the make the awareness that much bigger.

But lo and behold, the most vocal people on the Internets are the most cynical ones and together, they hijacked the #TidalForAll hashtag to voice their disdain for paying–any amount–for the new service.

Yep, it hasn’t even been 24 hours and they’re already hating. Such is life but they did come up with some rather humorous memes and backlash.

Check out some of the more humorous reactions from the Jay Z Tidal announcement below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17Next page »