50 Cent & French Montana Trade Jabs On Instagram [PHOTOS]

50 Cent is no stranger to beef; in fact, he embraces it. Whether it’s in-person, on wax, or, like his recent squabble with French Montana, on social media.

This happened yesterday (March 29), but the root of the discrepancy came a week prior via an Instagram photo Fif captioned: “Good morning I want to thank everyone who has went and asked for Effen in stores and bars.it will be the New #1 vodka this summer.Southern wine and spirits. #noPuffyjuice lol ##EFFENVODKA.”

Montana didn’t appreciate the competitive jab at Ciroc, and namely Diddy. The rapper jabbed back on Instagram yesterday, making a mockery of 50 Cent’s 2005 GQ cover. The caption read, “Stop!!!! Legendary !!”

Never one to hold his tongue, the G-Unit founder responded with a photo of Montana and his alleged girlfriend Khloe Kardashian laying alongside a bare-chested Diddy.

The rappers supposedly squashed their beef back in 2012, but this social media spat says there may be some lingering issues between the two.

The image has since been taken down. But you can find it after the jump. See the post that started it all below.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »