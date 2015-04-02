Kendrick Lamar Gives In-Depth Breakdown Of To Pimp A Butterfly [VIDEO]

UPDATE: Parts 2-4 of MTV’s captivating discussion with Kendrick Lamar has released. Find it after the jump.

On Tuesday (March 31), after speaking with Hot 97, Kendrick Lamar made good use of his one day in New York City by giving an in-depth breakdown of To Pimp A Butterfly.

In part one, MTV New’s Rob Markman spoke with K. Dot about the inspiration behind records like “Wesley’s Theory,” a line about ghostwriting in “King Kunta,” and the originally intended title for the project, as discovered by Dead End Hip Hop.

“That was the original name and they caught it because the abbreviation was Tupac, Tu-P-A-C,” Lamar told MTV. “Me changing it to Butterfly, I just really wanted to show the brightness of life and the word pimp has so much aggression and that represents several things. For me, it represents using my celebrity for good. Another reason is, not being pimped by the industry through my celebrity.”

Photo: YouTube

