Straight Outta Compton Character Posters & New Trailer Unveiled [Photos]

The surviving members of the N.W.A are masters at whetting the public’s appetite for the forthcoming Straight Outta Compton, seeing that it still a little too early to start camping outside of theaters.

For their latest trick, Universal Pictures are rolling out the Straight Outta Compton character posters, making them most-have collectibles for the world’s most dangerous rap group. As the official trailer and Dr. Dre have attested to, the chosen actors all nailed their performances, down to the posturing and grimaces that made the N.W.A. instant icons for every rap fan coming up in the 80s.

The official Straight Outta Compton character posters can be seen in the gallery below as well as brand new trailer for the film courtesy of MTV.

Photos: Universal Pictures

