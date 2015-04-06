Kendrick Lamar Models Reebok Ventilator, Stars In Short Film [Photos]

UPDATE: Kendrick leads the masses in a new short film called Be Ventilated.

Having forged a great relationship with Reebok, and procured some endorsement dollars in the process, Kendrick Lamar models the”Day Glo” pack featuring the Ventilator silhouette.

With summer quickly approaching and the Ventilator celebrating 25 years in the marketplace, the collection features a colorway for men (yellow and blue), women (pink and orange), and kids (also yellow and blue).

Hit the jump to see Kendrick sport the sneakers. The Reebok Ventilator “Day Glo” pack is available at select stockists where adult and kid sizes retail fro $75 and $65, respectively.

See Be Ventilated below.

—

Photo: Reebok

