Dame Dash & Rachel Roy Go For Blood In Public [PHOTOS]

Lest ye forget while tracking Dame Dash’s power moves, he’s still involved in a bitter dispute and custody battle with his ex-wife, Rachel Roy.

TMZ is telling the world that Roy deliberately sent the po-po to Mr. Poppington’s house because on their daughters have been the target of a truant officer because they haven’t been to school.

She’s also alleging that the rap mogul’s collection of wife beaters fits him well; calling him not only an abuser but a stoner as well. Roy also claims that Dash is in the business of kidnapping and stole their daughter from a nail salon.

Anybody who knows Dame knew damn well he wasn’t going to take this lying down. Watch the Dame Dash’s recent “harassment” from the LAPD and hit the flip to see his Instagram digs at his baby mama.

