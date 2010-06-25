Trina Weighs In On Lil’ Kim/ Nicki Minaj Beef: “Everyone Just Needs to Get Over It” [Video]

With all of the celebrities giving their opinion on the Lil’ Kim/ Nicki Minaj beef, it’s only right that Miami rapstress Trina weighed in and gave her two cents.

In an interview with Rollingout.com, Trina discusses why she feels that the beef has been blown out of proportion and also why she feels that it needs to be squashed.

“I just think that it is a miscommunication,” Trina said in the interview. “I know Kim and she is a sweet person and I know Nicki too and she is also a good person. I just think that everything has been blown out of proportion and the two of them need to kiss and make up.”

She also explained that the catty beefs are one of the reasons that female emcees aren’t successful in the industry.

“I just think that both of them need to move on,” Trina continued. “I know where Kim is coming from because she was the first to do it and wants people to pay her respect, but I also know that Nicki is not out there saying Fawk Kim either. That is one of the problems that we have [as female emcees], you don’t see T.I. dissing Jay-Z or Jay-Z dissing J.D.; so I just think we need to move on and make good music.”

Peep The Interview: