Kanye West & Dame Dash Executive Producing GLC’s Next Album

The Fader is reporting that Kanye West and Dame Dash’s current joint hustle can’t be relegated to just movies and clothes. They’re back in the music business–together.

See back-back, then-then, in the mid-00s, Chicago’s very own GLC was an unheralded player on Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint. The well-versed rapper co-starred on Yeezus’ first two classic albums in The College Dropout and Late Registration, and eventually released his debut album, 2010’s Love, Life, and Loyalty. Eventually the focus shifted onto other artists but apparently Ye never forgot about the man he originally broke bread with. It has been revealed that both Kanye and Dame will be executive producing GLC’s upcoming The Book Of St. Ism. Cathedral.

“GLC is the best at what he does,” the former Roc-A-Fella CEO said via press release. “When he played me his music, I knew I wanted to put this album together and I gave Kanye a call and brought him in.”

Which, isn’t new territory for Mr. West to be relishing in. The legendary Hip-Hop star produced ten out of the fifteen records on the aforementioned Love, Life, and Loyalty, despite getting little fanfare on the charts.