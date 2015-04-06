Kid Cudi Shares New Album Title [PHOTO]

Over the weekend, Kid Cudi shared the title of his upcoming album, Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven, on Twitter.

So, you’re probably scratching your heads (as are we), because Cudder’s next expected release was the third entry of the Man On The Moon series, which he promised back in January. But this could be an entirely separate body of work to whet appetites in the meantime.

Needless to say that we expect more information. But Cudi promises that his latest LP will drop “really really soon.”

If the freebie track “love.” is any indication of the music he’s sitting on, we anxiously anticipate whatever he’s cooked up.

Photo: Instagram