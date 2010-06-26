Eminem Presents Dr. Dre With ASCAP Award [Video]

Dr. Dre’s protege Eminem recently presented him with the ASCAP Founders Award at ASCAP’s 23rd Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday night (June 25).

Slim Shady stated,

“What makes him so important personally is that he believed in me when not many others did. It would have been a lot easier for Dre to dismiss me like most people did…’What’s up with the white guy from Detroit that raps with the funny voice?’…

But he didn’t. He stepped up to the challenge because he saw something in me and for that I’m eternally grateful.”