This Video Of Kanye West Rapping With His Late Mother Is Everything

Kanye West‘s late mother, Donda West, was the first true believer in his talent. Recently, a rare video of Yeezy and his mom discussing his rhymes and performing “Hey Mama” hit the Internets.

Says the Huff Post:

Kanye West’s loving relationship with his late mother Donda has been well-documented in interviews, his music and his design work, and in a recently unearthed video, we see candid, touching moments between the two. The clip below, which debuted on YouTube last week, shows Kanye rapping with his mother in a kitchen. Donda reminds him of a verse he’d written and he says, “That shows you if you have a rap that actually means something, it’s good. It stands the test of time if you say something.”

Is there any doubt why DONDA is destined to win. Watch the clip below.

Rest in power Donda West.