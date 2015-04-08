CLOSE
Kanye West Finally Settles Paparazzi Assault Case

Kanye West and photographer Daniel Ramos, who slapped him with a civil suit after their infamous LAX airport encounter, have buried the hatchet.

TMZ reports:

Kanye and Daniel Ramos shook hands as the case was put to bed.

TMZ broke the story, Kanye was criminally charged with misdemeanor battery and pled no contest. He’s currently on probation.

According to Ramos’ lawyer, Gloria Allred, one term of the settlement was an apology from Kanye to Ramos. We don’t know if any money changed hands. 

Allred says, “We believe that this case sent an important message. Celebrities are not above the law, and they have no right to physically attack someone simply because they were asked a question.”

West has spoken at fashion schools to satisfy the community service clause in his probation.

Photo: TMZ

 

