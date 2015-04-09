Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate Anniversary In Hawaii [Photos]

Beyoncé And Jay Z are just like us. Save for the various streams of revenue, of course, but like many hard working citizens, they went out of town to celebrate their wedding anniversary—the locale being Hawaii.

Part of the couple’s visit including fielding questions from a pint size singing hopeful.

Reports the Huff Post:

Beyoncé, appropriately donning a crown of tropical flowers, and Jay Z were spotted looking happy as ever while celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary at a resort on Hawaii’s Big Island on Tuesday. James Brennan, co-founder of Suja Juice and fellow vacationer, snapped an Instagram photo of the couple while they were talking with his 9-year-old daughter and her friend. Brennan told The Huffington Post that his daughter is preparing to sing a solo in her school’s upcoming talent show and wanted to ask Beyoncé herself for some advice. Her reply? Stay focused and don’t get nervous. There’s no need to be, she said.

Check out more photos of Hova and Bey kicking it in the 50th state in the following pages that we gather up up, before the latter inevitable shares her own on Instagram.

