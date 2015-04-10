Lil Wayne Slanders His Stan Young Thug [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne isn’t taking Young Thug trying to steal his persona without at least some commentary. During a Sorry 4 the Wait 2 Release Partiez tour stop, Weezy hurled a dis towards the “Danny Glover” rapper and his troll-worth Carter 6 cover.

“I want y’all to do me a favor and stop listening to songs of ni**as that pose naked on they motherf*cking album cover.”

And there you have it. Tha Carter V dropping…your guess is as good as ours.

Lil Wayne wants you to know… pic.twitter.com/jhWbE1N43N — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 10, 2015

Photo: Twitter