CLOSE
HomeNews

Lil Wayne Slanders His Stan Young Thug [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Lil Wayne isn’t taking Young Thug trying to steal his persona without at least some commentary. During a Sorry 4 the Wait 2 Release Partiez tour stop, Weezy hurled a dis towards the “Danny Glover” rapper and his troll-worth Carter 6 cover

“I want y’all to do me a favor and stop listening to songs of ni**as that pose naked on they motherf*cking album cover.”

And there you have it. Tha Carter V dropping…your guess is as good as ours.

Photo: Twitter

Young Thug

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: