DMX Finally Responds To Robbery Allegations [VIDEO]

DMX is currently on a spot date tour, turning airports into his own personal synagogue as he trailblazes through cities near you.

The 44-year-old rap legend is also standing accused of robbing fans after engaging in friendly conversations with him. X’s attorney, Murray Richman, recently slammed the allegations and the man born Earl Simmons humbly did the exact same thing when TMZ ran up on him.

“I do not recall the incident in which you are referring to,” X replied, following up with a bit of conventional wis “I have no idea what it’s about. I mean, it comes with the territory. People are always gonna take shots. Try to accuse you of things. It’s not the first thing I’ve been accused of that I didn’t do. If I did it, you would have known about it. Like, for real. I wouldn’t be able to travel as freely as I do, if I did it. There’s nothing to worry about.”

A man in New Jersey claims X impolitely lifted $3200 off of his person at a gas station following a successful show the veteran rapper had just put during Easter Sunday morning. No charges have been filed as of yet and again, X made perfectly good sense when looking at the grand scheme of things.

“I make way more than that doing a show. So, why would I want that type of trouble for myself?,” he pondered. “If things like that don’t happen, then I’m not doing what I’m supposed to be doing. The harder the devil works at trying to destroy me because I’m special to God.”

Amen.

Watch DMX’s not guilty plea down below.

Photo: TMZ