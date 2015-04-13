Madonna Tongues Down Drake At Coachella [VIDEO]

Weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival closed, but not without one moment that has the Internets talking: Madonna swapped spit with headlining act Drake.

The singer crashed the stage and performed her 1995 single “Human Nature.” Drake sat in a chair on stage as she performed, which in retrospect feels like foreshadowing. That’s when Madonna screamed “Carpe diem” in her head, tilted his head back and tongued the rapper down as thousands watched.

Drake seemed as surprised as the crowd.

It was inevitable for the two to meet, since Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late featured a song titled “Madonna.” She later revealed that a collab with the OVO founder was on the way, though it’s unclear if her Coachella appearance was what she meant.

See the footage below. Drake’s full performance can be found on the next page.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »