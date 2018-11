Madonna took the liberty of aggressively tonguing down Drake during a surprise appearance at his Coachella set. But let the Internets tell it, she sucked the soul out of his body in the process.

Jokes like the one above have filled timelines all morning, as everyone seems to have an opinion on the kiss that made Aubrey grimace like a 10-year-old. Hit the jump to see what Twitter’s talking heads are saying.

—

Photo: YouTube/Coachella Stream

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »