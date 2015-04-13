Yelawolf Connects With Eminem On “Best Friend” | Wired Tracks 4.13.15

Yelawolf is preparing to release his Love Story album on April 21. Before then, he blesses fans with the long-awaited Eminem collab “Best Friend.”

The moody tune finds the rappers trading verses about their fallen comrades.

The heartfelt record can be streamed below in today’s Wired Tracks. There, you’ll also find a new heater from Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs, a song by Curtis Williams of Two-9, and more.

Curren$y & Freddie Gibbs – “Fetti”

Illa J – “Strippers”

Curtis Williams ft. Cansheely & J.I.D. – “<3”

Kweku Collins – “Start A Fire”