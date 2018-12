Drake has has a busy couple of days with Madonna molesting his mouth and announcing the Jungle tour with Future. Now, Drizzy drops a new tune called “My Side,” a bonus cut off the physical release of his If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late album.

Emo-Drake at it’s finest, so you’ll either really like or be “meh” on this one.

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is in stores April 21. Listen to “My Side” below;