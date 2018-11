TIDAL keeps the ball rolling with their exclusive content, as Jay Z drops a visual for “Glory.”

Released back in 2012, the track is an ode to his daughter Blue Ivy, inspired by Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” The clip features footage of rehearsal sessions from Hov’s benefit shows at Carnegie Hall for the Shawn Carter Foundation back in 2012.

Stream “Glory” on TIDAL, but don’t be surprised if it lands on YouTube sooner than later.

Photo: YouTube