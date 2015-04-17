Drake Says Beyoncé To Possibly Appear On Views From The 6

Drake already has a platinum mixtape to show for 2015–one released with no prior promotion, other than a few Toronto Raptors player’s loose lip. A recent interview with Four-Pins infers that the aforementioned project, filled with party anthems and b-side cuts, may pale in comparison to his upcoming Views From The 6 album.

Creatively speaking, Drake nodded in agreement when asked if he’s liken this project to Kanye West’s fourth studio release, 808s & Heartbreak, in a sense that it will be his most experimental body of work to date. So far, only two finished tracks are being considered for the album, and one recorded some time ago features Beyoncé.

Without quoting the OVO rapper directly, the piece says he’s ready to “deviate from his winning formula and get a little weird.”

Views From The 6 needs to shock listeners just as much as it needs to impress them. I compare it to what Kanye did on his own fourth album, 808s & Heartbreak. Drake agrees, and as if to reinforce that notion, he tells me that that Boi-1da said he needs to listen to the non-Beyoncé song a few more times before he can decide whether it’s good or not. It appears that Drake is ready to deviate from his winning formula and get a little weird.”

It’s possible that the Drake and Beyoncé track may date back to “Mine,” which appeared on the singer’s self-titled surprise album back in 2014.

If all goes as planned, Views From The 6 will release later this year.

