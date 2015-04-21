Big Sean Launches #ITTAKESONE In Memory Of His Late Grandmother

It was no coincide that Big Sean chose “One Man Can Change The World” to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon amid all the other greatness on Dark Sky Paradise. The G.O.O.D. music flag bearer announced today (April 21) that his non-profit organization, the Sean Anderson Foundation would be launching the “One Man / Woman Can Change The World,” (#ITTAKESONE) a social media campaign that will give people a chance to use their online presence for good opposed to shenanigans.

The campaign–like the song–is inspired by the life of his late grandmother Mildred V. Leonard, who was a historic figure in her own right. She become one of the first female Black captains in World War II (a shaky time for civil rights in the United States) and went on to not only serve as one of the first Black female police officers in Detroit but dedicated 30 years the Detroit Public School System as a teacher and counselor as well.

Since good deeds should go unpunished, Sean Don and the Sean Anderson Foundation will be rewarding participants of the #ITTAKESONE movement a variety of prizes, some of which will include VIP tickets, backstage meet and greets with Sean while on tour in support of his Billboard-topping album Dark Sky Paradise.

To participate in the “One Man / Woman Can Change The World” campaign, simply share your random act of kindness story by posting a photo or video on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #ITTAKESONE.

Photo: Instagram/Big Sean