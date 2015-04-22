Blac Chyna Slanders Kylie Jenner’s Existence With Her #KylieJennerChallenge [PHOTOS]

Blac Chyna made it 100 percent clear that her latest round of Instagram posts were directed at her archenemy Kylie Jenner.

Just in case you were unaware, countless young girls are destroying their faces with shot glasses and other household objects in order to get the 17-year-old reality stars full lip look and calling it the #KylieJennerChallenge.

Well, BC also took that challenge and she upped the ante by posing with Wack-O-Wax candy lips and a dazed and confused star to totally exaggerate young Kylie’s facial features.

In late March, the mother of Tyga’s child made it an inconspicuous point to mimic all of Kylie’s Instagram posts to show them how a grown woman does it. While the root of scorn other than he ex is with the next is unclear, it’s pretty certain that Chyna wants war.

Peep Blac Chyna’s Kylie snub below and on the next page and let us know in the comment section if you feel that this is petty or on point.

Photo: Instagram/ Blac Chyna Kylie Jenner

