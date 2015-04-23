Boosie Badazz Holds Touchdown 2 Cause Hell Listening Session In NYC [Photos]

On Wednesday night (April 22), Boosie Badazz held an intimate listening session for upcoming album Touchdown 2 Cause Hell at the Atlantic Records offices in New York City.

The tracklist released yesterday, but Boosie went on to play additional records that aren’t listed. We assume that has a lot to do with the iTunes version of the LP featuring 23 tracks, as opposed to the 17 that were announced.

Veteran journalist Sway Calloway was the special guest host and moderated questions from members of media.

Hit the jump for a photo recap.

Photo: Renell Medrano/Atlantic Records

