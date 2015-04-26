Freddie Gibbs Welcomes 1st Child [PHOTOS]

Congratulations and blessing are in order to Freddie Gibbs and his fiancée Ericka Dickerson after the couple welcomed their first child into the world yesterday, April 25th.

Irie Jane Gibbs arrived in great health with a full head of hair and it was enough to make her hardened papa get emotional.

“8 lbs 2 Ounces and her daddy did more crying in the delivery room than her, she a G. I love u Irie,” Gibbs quipped on social media.

His newfound role as a father may give him focus but longtime fans will be happy to know that it still won’t change the tone of his music. See: “Pronto.”

Check out pictures of Miss Gibbs and the family in the picture gallery below.

Photos: Instagram/Freddie Gibbs

