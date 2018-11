Continuing to deliver hit after hit, Big Boi maintains his winning streak with the latest T.I. assisted leak “Tangerine”.

Almost three years in the making, the upcoming Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty is now just a week away.

“Tangerine” feat. T.I. [Download]

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/06/big_boi-tangerine_feat_t-i-2dope.mp3

Who else is feeling this sure banger and will be out to support next Tuesday?

