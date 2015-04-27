Is Amber Rose Smashing Machine Gun Kelly? [Photos]

Previous reports of Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose’s plan to rekindle the flame look misinformed. The latter was photographed looking comfortable with Machine Gun Kelly, and TMZ claims the two are an item.

The images show MGK meeting Rose at LAX airport.

MGK and Wiz have collaborated in the past (which can be seen in the “Mind of a Stoner” screencap above), but the aforementioned photos infer that the Bad Boy rapper cared not when factoring in whether or not to stay low and build with Muva Rosebud.

Twitter, of course, had thoughts on the rumors. Find the pics of MGK and Rose, as well as the commentary after the jump.

Photo: TMZ

