Cam’ron Puts His Face On Purchasable Home Decor [Photos]

Improve the feng shui in your home with the help of Cam’ron and The Diplomats. Well, not in a literal sense, but trips to Home Goods are no longer a requirement thanks to the rap group’s latest branded products.

The official Dipset online shop now carries shower curtains featuring iconic images of Killa Cam draped in pink gear and matching fur accessories, purple paisley duvet covers, and weed grinders.

The prices are a bit lofty, but something tells us that longtime Cam’ron fans will tender the fee.

Hit the jump to see what Dipset cooked up.

Photo: Dipset

