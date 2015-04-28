Kendrick Lamar Covers Mass Appeal, Breaks Down TPAB Artwork

Mass Appeal magazine reveals Kendrick Lamar to be the cover star of Issue #56.
Titled “The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword,” the piece strictly focuses on the music Kendrick created f0r his sophomore masterpiece To Pimp A Butterfly. Famed photographer Chris Buck captured the gripping imagery, which draws inspiration from Rock icon Mick Jagger and shows the Compton MC clinching a sword’s sharp edges in his teeth.
Per the publication:
The photo seemed apropos give Lamar’s razor-sharp bars and the fact that he’s one of a handful of rappers ever to reach rock star status without dulling his blade even slightly.
Additionally, Mass Appeal released a clip of Kendrick breaking down the cover for TPAB. Both can be found below.
