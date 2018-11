After facing unprecedented amounts of slander, Jay Z recently found himself defending his $60 million investment, TIDAL, on Twitter.

Hov’s self-proclaimed “stream of consciousness” touched on his company’s business practices and perceived threats from the competition.

Hit the jump, as we’ll be evaluating 11 of Jay Z’s #TIDALFacts to separate the real from the fake.

—

Photo: TIDAL YouTube screen capture

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »