Damon Dash Details Baby Mama Drama, Blocks Daughter On Instagram

Is Damon Dash being a Chatty Patty? The Hip-Hop mogul took to Instagram to detail what he says are schemes by his baby mamas to squeeze more child support out of him despite paying $10K a month and being a good father, amongst other things.

Also, he blocked his daughter on Instagram.

In a lengthy post on the ‘Gram, Dash revealed that both his baby mothers are being represented by the same lawyer, Donell Suares (which he always misspells). He also feels a way that he is still being threatened with jail despite claiming that he gave said baby mother (his younger son Lucky’s mother) $120K to purchase a home.

“Why would she take me to court for 23 grand after I just gave her a 120 and then try’s to put me in jail… Does this add up?,” wrote Dash in a caption of him, Lucky and the baby mama, we assume. “Maybe someone that’s close to her should ask her honestly what she is doing and why she would do this to Lucky’s father over money knowing what kind of good dad that he is…why does money make people hurt kids?”

This is when Ava Dash, one of Dame’s daughter’s with Rachel Roy and who he took with him to BET Honors, jumped in and basically chastised her father. “What kind of father would embarrass his daughter and her mother like this [sic] social media,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dash then blocked her, reports The Shade Room. Oh.

Recently, an arrest warrant was issued for Dash demanding he pay $342K to ex-wife Rachel Roy.

Read Dash’s full statement, and see more of his rants, on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »