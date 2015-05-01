Damon Dash Details Baby Mama Drama, Blocks Daughter On Instagram

Is Damon Dash being a Chatty Patty? The Hip-Hop mogul took to Instagram to detail what he says are schemes by his baby mamas to squeeze more child support out of him despite paying $10K a month and being a good father, amongst other things.
Also, he blocked his daughter on Instagram.
In a lengthy post on the ‘Gram, Dash revealed that both his baby mothers are being represented by the same lawyer, Donell Suares (which he always misspells). He also feels a way that he is still being threatened with jail despite claiming that he gave said baby mother (his younger son Lucky’s mother) $120K to purchase a home.
“Why would she take me to court for 23 grand after I just gave her a 120 and then try’s to put me in jail… Does this add up?,” wrote Dash in a caption of him, Lucky and the baby mama, we assume. “Maybe someone that’s close to her should ask her honestly what she is doing and why she would do this to Lucky’s father over money knowing what kind of good dad that he is…why does money make people hurt kids?”
This is when Ava Dash, one of Dame’s daughter’s with Rachel Roy and who he took with him to BET Honors, jumped in and basically chastised her father. “What kind of father would embarrass his daughter and her mother like this [sic] social media,” she wrote on Instagram.
Dash then blocked her, reports The Shade Room. Oh.
Recently, an arrest warrant was issued for Dash demanding he pay $342K to ex-wife Rachel Roy.
Read Dash’s full statement, and see more of his rants, on the following pages.
View this post on Instagram
What kind of woman would try to put the father of their son Who just gave them 120 grand for a house outside of child support so his son would live the right way in jail over 23 grand and why is donell Suarez representing both of my baby mothers …Why would she take me to court for 23 grand after I just gave her a 120 and then try's to put me in jail… Does this add up?…. Maybe someone that's close to her should ask her honestly what she is doing and why she would do this to Lucky's father over money knowing what kind of good dad that he is…why does money make people hurt kids?…this has to stop…good fathers shouldn't go though this just for money….it's so dark…and it only hurts the kids…somebody from the press please ask Cindy and donell Suarez why they would try to put me in jail even though I just gave her all that money and why she would wAnt me in jail over it…and how much donell will be getting paid for representing both my babymothers.,.what his strategic plan is ask Cindy if I'm a good generous dad and how she can put her personal agenda before her own child…how she can hurt her child for money… I'm gonna fight to raise my kid even if I have to go to jail…its for them not me ….something doesn't smell right please some credible news paper do an investigation I've been getting extorted by my baby moms by donell Suarez for years…I'm supposed to be broke but I've been paying 10 grand a month in child support and if I miss a payment you see they will throw me in jail…please do the math… #mainlandmentality
—
Photo: Instagram