Jadakiss & Styles P Spit Heavy Bars On “Block Work” [LISTEN]

The LOX personnel Styles P and Jadakiss team up for “Block Work,” the latest in the latter’s Friday Morning Massacre series. The Yonkers MCs also use the last verse to address the protests in Baltimore and other cases of brutality.

This line from Jada is going to be repeated, infinitely: “My gun splash brothers, call ’em Curry And Klay.”

Kiss and the Ghost, always a smooth combination.

https://soundcloud.com/therealkiss/jadakiss-styles-p-blockwork-explicit-t5doa

