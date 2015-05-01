If Kendrick Lamar Was A Superhero, He’d Be “Hardbody” [VIDEO]

Mass Appeal feature their latest cover star, Kendrick Lamar, in the new episode of their entertaining series SUPER…

In short, the series presents artists with a hypothetical “what if you were a superhero” scenario and gives them free rein to list their costumes, abilities, etc. K. Dot says his name would be Hardbody, he wouldn’t wear a costume, and his power would be love.

Yes, his explaination sounds vague — boring, even. But the idea will make sense when after watching the clip below.

