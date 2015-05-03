Floyd Mayweather Defeats Manny Pacquiao By Unanimous Decision

After six years, Pac Man came up short. Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Manny Pacquiao yesterday by unanimous decision in their championship bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Reports the USA Today:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. definitively answered the question that has consumed boxing for more than five years. Yes, Mayweather is indeed the greatest fighter of this generation, proving so Saturday night before 16,507 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena by masterfully out-boxing Manny Pacquiao en route to a unanimous decision victory in the so-called “Fight of the Century.” Judge Dave Moretti scored the welterweight unification matchup 118-110, while Burt Clements and Glenn Feldman each had it 116-112. “Pacquiao is a great champion and a helluva fighter. Now I see why he’s been so successful in the sport,” said Mayweather, 38. “He had his moments in the fight, but as long as I moved on the outside he wasn’t going to be able to catch me. He’s a really smart fighter, though.

Despite Money’s decisive victory, plenty of boos were heard as the decision was announced.

Pacquiao’s camp may already be copping pleas for the Filipino fighter’s lackluster performance. Reportedly, Pac Man suffered a shoulder injury to his right shoulder a couple of weeks ago, which prevented him from being at his best.

Shouldn’t he have mentioned that before fight night?

Don’t feel too bad for Pac, both he and Mayweather, whose record is now 48-0, are walking away with over $100M in a 60-40 split of the fight’s purse.

Photo:AP Photo/Isaac Brekken