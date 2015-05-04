CLOSE
HomeNews

Future Delivers Visual For “Peacoat” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Future’s #MonsterMonday series continues to remind fans just how much heat he’s released in the last eight months. This time his Beast Mode track “Peacoat” receives a proper treatment.

Directed by Rick Nyce, the clip shows Future and company occupying a lavish mansion. And it makes perfect sense, considering that this may be the smoothest song on the Zaytoven-produced project.

See “Peacoat” below. Look for the upcoming dates for Future’s “Monster vs. Beast Mode” tour at the end of the video.

Photo: YouTube

Freebandz

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close